Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $735,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

