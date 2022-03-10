Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

