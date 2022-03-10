Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TopBuild by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TopBuild by 53,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TopBuild by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.