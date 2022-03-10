Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $171,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $157,861,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.96, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

