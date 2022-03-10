Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

