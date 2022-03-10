Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in JD.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 620,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 442.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $62.40 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

