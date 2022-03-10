LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,138 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.09% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

HMOP opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

