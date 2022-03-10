LPL Financial LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.41 and its 200-day moving average is $352.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $264.88 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

