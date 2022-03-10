LPL Financial LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $379,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE:MYI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.