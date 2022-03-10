LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,298 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.