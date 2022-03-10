LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 228.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 798,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $7,032,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.31 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

