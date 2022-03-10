Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

