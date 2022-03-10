Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LFT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

