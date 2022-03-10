Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

TSE LUN opened at C$12.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

