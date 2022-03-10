Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.49. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 9,824 shares traded.
LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
