MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will announce $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.98 million and the highest is $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $668.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,715. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.25. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

