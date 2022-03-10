Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MGTA stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.
