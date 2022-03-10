Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MGTA stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

