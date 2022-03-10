Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

