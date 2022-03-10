Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $23.85

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $25.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 10,808 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

