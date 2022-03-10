Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $15,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 647.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 205,231 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.68 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.