Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $15,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 647.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 205,231 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.68 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.