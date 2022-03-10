Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $25.68

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $23.90. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 42,845 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

