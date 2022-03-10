Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 3,252 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

