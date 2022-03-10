Mark Read Sells 47,862 Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).
LON WPP opened at GBX 998 ($13.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,070.10. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
