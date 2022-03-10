Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 361,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

