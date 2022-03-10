Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.
Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 361,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.
About Marqeta (Get Rating)
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.