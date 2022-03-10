Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.70. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 301,227 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MQ. Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $11,645,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.