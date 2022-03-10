Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MHH stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
