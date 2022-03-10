Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.