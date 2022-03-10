Matthew Charles Brown Sells 2,298 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
