Matthew Charles Brown Sells 2,298 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

