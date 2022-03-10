Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

