mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives C$11.70 Average PT from Analysts

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDF. Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,889. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.39.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

