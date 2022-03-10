Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.43. 188,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

