MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 99.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

