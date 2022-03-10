Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Heather Lawrence Buys 22,500 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Heather Lawrence acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,198.11).
Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.63) on Thursday. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.99). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.93. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.
About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
