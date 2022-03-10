Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Update

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 908.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SNUG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

