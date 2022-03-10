Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $301.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.52 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Shares of FB opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $540.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

