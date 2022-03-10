Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MTTWF stock remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,900. Metro has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

