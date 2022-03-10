Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
MTTWF stock remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,900. Metro has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.
About Metro (Get Rating)
