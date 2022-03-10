Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $480.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

