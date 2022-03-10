Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 3,940 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CalAmp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CalAmp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CAMP opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.28. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

