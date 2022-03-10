Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth $114,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

