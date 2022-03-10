Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $92,000 in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,448,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

TNYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.