Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,996 Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PAE were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PAE by 125.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 772,978 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAE by 272.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $10.05 on Thursday. PAE Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

