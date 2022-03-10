Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $18,126,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813 in the last three months.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

