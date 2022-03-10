Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,793 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

