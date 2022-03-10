M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Logitech International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.77. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

