M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.97 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280,266 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $75.43. 74,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,194. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

