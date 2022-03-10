M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.31 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,708 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,699. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.