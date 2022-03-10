M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $55.73 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,066 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 205,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,883,335. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

