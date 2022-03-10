M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $35,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $178,959,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.