Michael Hoge Sells 11,653 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Accuray by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 122,203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,718,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,206,997 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

