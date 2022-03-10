Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded down $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.09. 499,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

